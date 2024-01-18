 Skip to main content

Samsung’s Voice Recorder app tries to copy Pixel Recorder transcription, but it’s worse [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 18 2024 - 6:30 am PT
samsung voice recorder transcription

As a part of its huge AI push, Samsung is launching a new transcription option in its Voice Recorder app which works similarly to Google’s Recorder app on Pixels, but it’s not quite as good.

On the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung is updating its Voice Recorder app to add a handy new option to transcribe your recordings. This works using AI (but not on-device) and converts your recording into a text transcription. In our demos, a recording converted to a transcription in about 20 seconds.

Each transcription can detect multiple speakers and mark them in the transcription.

After being transcribed, Samsung shows the option to translate the transcription to another language. It shows the original language and the translation side by side. Users can also opt to get an AI summary of the transcription.

At the end, it’s all very similar to the Recorder app on Google Pixel devices (which added Summary on the Pixel 8 Pro recently), but it’s not quite the same thing. Google Recorder transcribes everything in real-time, and fully on-device. There’s no internet connection required. Samsung definitely gets points for trying here, but Google’s app still seems to do the job better.

  • Speaker labels
  • AI Summary
  • Translation

Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy AI features will be coming to older Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, sometime this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order now, starting at $799. Pre-orders come with doubled storage, boosted trade-ins up to $750, and bonus credit up to $150.

You can get an additional $50 off your purchase on Samsung.com using our exclusive links above.

