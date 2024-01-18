YouTube TV guide no longer jumps to top, previous channel shortcut disappearing

YouTube TV seems to be rolling out some tweaks to its app which include fixing quirks with the live guide as well as maybe removing the previous channel shortcut that just debuted a few weeks ago.

Over the past several days, YouTube TV users on Reddit have noticed that the live guide has not been working as usual. When launching the guide, users say they’re been unable to properly scroll through it, with the guide immediately jumping back to the top before scrolling through the service’s many channels.

YouTube TV fairly quickly chimed in on reports of the issue, identifying the problem and fixing it within a couple of days.

As it turns out, too, that fix may have also addressed a longtime live guide quirk on YouTube TV. Digital Trends highlights that YouTube TV now holds your spot in the guide when you press the back button while watching a channel that you picked from the guide. Previously, YouTube TV would jump you back to the top of the list. The change was noticed by some users a little over a week ago.

But with that good, seemingly comes a bit of bad.

Recently, some YouTube TV users had noticed that the app was rolling out a shortcut to quickly jump back and forth between previously watched channels. That shortcut never rolled out very widely, but now seems to have disappeared for some who had it. It’s unclear if YouTube TV is still planning a wider rollout, but we hope to see this one return later.

