How to prevent spam calls and texts on your Android phone with Incogni

Sometimes, the most annoying thing about smartphones is that they’re still phones at the end of the day. If some spammer wants to call or text you (and everyone else) about your car’s extended warranty, there’s almost nothing stopping them. However, there’s still hope, as there are a few ways that you can cut down on the amount of spam calls and texts on your Pixel, Galaxy, or other Android phone.

Blocking spam the old way

Let’s start with the traditional ways of handling spam calls and texts on Android. For starters, if you’re in the United States, you’ll want to make sure that your phone number has been added to the FTC’s “Do Not Call” registry. This will somewhat cut down on unwanted calls, but many spammers will knowingly risk penalties by not checking the registry before calling your number.

Beyond that, any time you receive an unwanted call or text message, you can simply block the number from contacting you again. For example, in the Google Phone app, you can long-press on a number in your recent calls list and select “Block.” Similarly, in Google Messages, when viewing a spam message, you can press the three-dots menu button in the top-right, choose “Details,” and tap “Block & report spam” to prevent future messages.

By reporting spam, you can even help prevent others from getting those unwanted calls and messages. Over the years, some smartphones have gotten smarter about how they handle phone calls and texts, automatically blocking any known spammers.

That said, these anti-spam systems are far from perfect. Once they start getting caught, a spammer can simply buy a different phone number and continue their assault. To truly cut down on spam calls, your best option is to take a more proactive approach.

