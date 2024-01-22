Ford unveils its new Android Automotive experience, coming to 2024 vehicles [Gallery]

Ford is going all-in on Google’s Android Automotive, with the Detroit automaker today unveiling its new “Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience” today which starts rolling out to new vehicles starting this month.

Google and Ford reached a deal in 2021 that would see the automaker adopt Android Automotive, but the debut of that system was delayed for quite a while. Today, though, Ford is finally showing off the new system which is launching on vehicles starting this month.

The new system is called the “Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience” and, as the name implies, will be found in both Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

With Android Automotive serving as the base, users are able to download apps and games from the Google Play Store, as well as access Google apps, Maps, and Assistant. Ford is also continuing its partnership with Amazon, with Alexa and Prime Video being available to customers as well. Both voice assistants can control in-car options such as climate, setting navigation destinations, and more. Ford is also debuting an exclusive version of the game Asphalt Nitro 2 on its Android Automotive experience.

As a part of the announcement, Ford touts software updates as a major improvement, specifically as regards to apps which can be updated independently of the whole OS, unlike traditional infotainment systems. Ford explains:

Customers will experience new apps and services faster than before because apps and system-level updates are now independent of each other. System-level updates are pushed through vehicle software updates like what happens today, while other applications can come through Google Play. This enables the customer to benefit from new apps coming from third-party developers versus app experiences being tied to vehicle system software updates.

The experience will differ from vehicle to vehicle, with some premium models getting a massive 48-inch widescreen that expands from the driver-side instrument cluster all the way over to the passenger. This top display shows details such as navigation, speed, weather, ongoing media, and more, while a bottom touchscreen serves to show other data including traditional Android Auto and CarPlay.

Our sister site 9to5Mac went hands-on with Ford’s new experience recently, and spotted that it also supports dual display mode in CarPlay, allowing navigation powered by an iPhone to show up in the instrument cluster. Below, you can also more closely see how the new experience looks like on the smaller displays that will appear in more Ford vehicles.

Ford’s new Android Automotive experience will be available first in the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, available now at US dealers. The experience will expand to more vehicles through this year and in the future, but there’s no word just yet on exactly which vehicles will get the new experience.

