Get a quad-display MacBook setup with iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1

In my work, I’ve long been a proponent of multiple monitors running at once, often jumping from one screen to the next. For creative professionals, it’s essential. And the best solution for your Apple Silicon-powered Macbook Pro is, hands down, iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1. With it, you get two separate Thunderbolt 4 chips to connect up to four monitors, all with one cable for seamless creative expression and absolutely zero lag.

The only dock with dual-Thunderbolt 4 chips

A major advantage to iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1 is its ability to hook up multiple displays simultaneously, so you can focus on big ideas without a lot of switching screens and tabs. If you have an M1 Max, M2 Max, or M3 Max-powered device, you can easily connect up to four monitors via the HDMI and USB-C ports. Overall, the dock supports up to three 6K 60 Hz displays and another 4K 60 Hz display running simultaneously.

It’s ideal for photo or video editing, storyboarding, researching, or just multitasking several projects at once. The FusionDock Max 1 is designed exclusively for use with an Apple Silicon-powered Mac; older Intel Macs and PCs are not compatible.

Smooth one-cable connectivity

iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1’s two separate Thunderbolt 4 chips can connect two of your Mac’s USB-C ports at once. Its included dual USB-C cable makes it a one-cable solution, connecting two ports on your Macbook and the two USB-C upstream ports on the rear of the docking station with just one cable. Easy and clean, without a tangle of cords cluttering your workspace.



Plus that cable provides 96 watts of power, with plenty of extra power from the external 180-watt power supply. Connectivity too is easy, with dual USB-C upstream ports, your HDMI ports, power, audio, and networking on the rear of the device. For your display outputs, the 40Gbps USB-C ports can each be used to output at 6k60Hz, while the HDMI ports max out at 4k60Hz.







Loads of connectivity, plenty of power

All together, you’ll find a whooping 20 connectivity ports on the iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1, leaving no stone untuned in connectivity. The USB-A ports are useful for accessories such as mice and keyboards or even large external hard drives, which often still use USB-A.



The 2.5 Gb Ethernet is especially useful for super-fast uploads, downloads, streaming, and file management. While it may not be 10 Gb, multi-gig Ethernet like this 2.5 Gb port offers higher speeds without necessarily requiring you to upgrade your existing cabling. Here’s what you’ll find on the rear:

Security Slot

DC input barrel jack

2x 40Gbps USB-C Upstream

2x 40Gbps USB-C Downstream

2x HDMI 2.0

3x 10Gbps USB-A

2.5Gb Ethernet

Optical Toslink Audio

3.5mm Line-out Port



Front-facing connectivity

On the front of the dock, you’ll find easy access to the kinds of connectivity you’re likely to swap out regularly, such as USB-C and USB-A ports, a headset jack, and SD card slots. Here’s what you’ll find on the front of the dock:

2x 40 Gbps USB-C downstream

2x 10 Gbps USB-A

1x 10 Gbps USB-C, 20 W PD

1x 10 Gbps USB-C

3.5 mm headphone & microphone combo jack

UHS-II MicroSD / TF card slot

UHD-II SD card slot

One of the USB-C ports up front is a USB-C PD port, which can provide up to 20 watts to juice up your phone or other devices, while those 40 Gbps USB-C ports can also be used for 6K display outputs. The UHS-II SD and MicroSD card slot make for ideal high-speed readers, saving you from needing an adapter when pulling cards out of a camera, for instance.

iVANKY FusionDock Max 1

The iVANKY FusionDock Max 1 ups your game when using multiple displays, speakers, various accessories, microphones, all seamlessly and instantly, with no lag and ultra-smooth motion.

If you’re looking to tap into your full creative power and transform your workstation into an immersive technical marvel, then check out iVANKY’s FusionDock Max 1. With 2.5Gb ethernet, 96 watts of power delivery, and 20 ports for connectivity, iVANKY has got you covered.



Check out iVANKY's FusionDock Max 1!