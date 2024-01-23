First Pixel 9 Pro renders leak: Flat edge, camera bar redesign, more

The first Pixel 9 Pro leak is here, with renders showing a pretty stark design departure from the Google phone we have today.

According to @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, the Pixel 9 Pro features flat edges that ever so slightly curve into the display and rear panel. This is in stark contrast to the curved rail on the Pixel 6-8 Pro.

The power button and volume rocker remains on the right edge, while Google looks to have moved the SIM card tray to the bottom edge to the right of the USB-C port. There’s a cutout to the left of the connector, while there’s nothing on the left edge. The top is home to mmWave antenna cutout.

Meanwhile, the camera bar is clearly inspired by the Pixel Fold. It’s a floating pill that’s not connected to the left or right edge like on earlier phones. The three cameras are once again placed side-by-side and covered by an oblong piece of glass. The end result is a pill-on-pill design with very minimal bezels on the left-hand side.

There are two circular cutouts next to the camera system, which has a prominent circle in-between the main wide and ultrawide lenses. One is for flash and the other looks to be a temperature sensor that Google is retaining from last year’s Pro model.

The OnLeaks x MySmartPrice piece says the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.5-inch display that would be notably smaller than the 6.7-inch panel on the 8 Pro. This is despite the dimensions being relatively unchanged from last year in what could be a screen size error.

Pixel 9 Pro: 162. 7 x 76. 6 x 8.5 mm (12.0 mm camera bump)

x 76. x 8.5 mm (12.0 mm camera bump) Pixel 8 Pro: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm

The body of the phone is .3 mm thinner.From the renders, the display looks to be as flat as the 8 Pro, which has a slight curvature at the perimeter, if not flatter.

Compared to the 8 Pro render, this Pixel 9 Pro leak is coming two months earlier.

The design will undoubtedly draw comparison to the iPhone, while it somewhat reminds me of the Essential Phone.

