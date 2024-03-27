 Skip to main content

Latest Google Pixel 9 leak reveals third model with two cameras, smaller display

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 27 2024
Google’s Pixel 9 lineup will look pretty different according to the latest leaks which reveal a third, smaller Pixel 9 device that would be sold alongside the Pro models.

91Mobiles today posted images from @OnLeaks which reveal the Google Pixel 9, a third device in the company’s 2024 flagship lineup. This device has just two cameras, where the previously leaked Pixel 9 Pro and other Pixel 9 each offered three.

This third device lines up with a previously leaked roadmap of Google’s Pixel release plans where it was said that we’d get a Pixel 9, a Pixel 9 Pro, and a Pixel 9 Pro XL.

This third model, according to the CAD-based models, would have a smaller display compared to the Pixel 9 Pro, which leaked in January, but only marginally. Where that device is estimated to have a display around 6.2-inches, this smaller device would be around 6.03-inches. However, it apparently has the same body size as the Pixel 9 Pro at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, so the difference appears to be coming in the form of bigger bezels (which are hidden in the renders shared).

The design of this third Pixel 9 lines up perfectly with the Pro models, which flat sides and a redesigned camera bar on the back. The camera module, apparently, juts out to 12.1mm.

Another interesting design change on this model is to the bottom of the device which loses a speaker cutout and replaces it with a SIM tray.

This shift to Google’s flagship Pixel lineup is interesting, to say the least, but seems to set the stage for doing away with the “A” series in 2025 (also mentioned in the leaked roadmap), alongside Google’s new TSMC-made Tensor chip.

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen.

