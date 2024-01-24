YouTube for Android keeps crashing for some users following latest updates

Over the past week or two, for some users, the YouTube app on Android has been stuck in a loop of crashing.

The YouTube app is one that many of us probably use on a daily basis, so it’s understandably frustrating when it stops working properly. For some users, that’s what’s been going on following the most recent updates.

When loading up the YouTube app and selecting a video, the video loads up, but the description, comments, and related videos never do. After a few seconds, the app just crashes and, when attempting to re-open it, the cycle just repeats. The issue doesn’t seem to be affecting all users, but it’s showing up for quite a few people. We found reports all over the YouTube subreddit, there’s a trending issue on Google’s forums regarding the issue, and it was also pointed out on Twitter/X by Artem Russakovski as well. In that thread, it’s pointed out that newer versions of the app seem to be fixed, but it’s unclear which version is the culprit.

A fix, for now, seems to be either uninstalling updates to the YouTube app or installing the latest beta version. The official beta program is currently full, so sideloading is the only way to do that right now.

Complaints started about a week ago, but seem to have calmed down in the past couple of days. If you’re still experiencing the issue, or if it’s since resolved, drop a comment below and let us know what app version you’re on.

Is anyone else in the past few weeks experiencing this really annoying issue with YouTube for Android where it loads the video and starts playing, but none of the UI ever shows up, and then the app throws an ANR (application not responding)? pic.twitter.com/senV8eaWnT — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) January 22, 2024

