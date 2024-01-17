 Skip to main content

Google layoffs expand to YouTube, which reportedly has 7,000+ employees

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 17 2024 - 1:32 pm PT
2 Comments
YouTube logo

Following last week’s layoffs across hardware, Assistant, engineering, and ads, YouTube is cutting around 100 roles as part of a restructuring to Creator management and operations. 

According to Tubefilter, YouTube is localizing its Creator management teams on a per-country basis, while centralizing other teams so that there’s one focused on music and another responsible for sports/media/film/TV. Support teams are also being split into Creator-facing and end users.

Today’s report says no Creators will lose support, while the restructuring should let YouTube better scale for international growth.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported today that YouTube employs 7,173 people. In Q3 of 2023, Alphabet reported 182,381 employees.

Ad revenue has been slowing down in the past year or so. The most noticeable user-facing impact of this has been the crackdown on ad blockers. YouTube has encouraged users to disable those extensions and watch ads or subscribe to YouTube Premium, which has seen price increases. Another big area of focus for the video site has been YouTube TV and subscriptions with NFL Sunday Ticket.

YouTube’s other big focus as of late has been introducing generative AI features for Creators and viewers

More broadly, Google is undergoing additional layoffs after cutting 12,000 jobs at the start of last year. This round is being accompanied by structural changes as seen with YouTube, and hardware moving to a functional organization

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com