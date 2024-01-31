[Fixed] Google Messages for web is down in rare outage

Following the big update late last year, Google Messages for web is facing an outage this evening.

Update: Access was restored around 7:30 p.m. I did not have to sign-in again/re-pair after the outage.

As of around 5 p.m. PT, going to messages.google.com/web would cause your browser (Chrome) to endlessly load before returning a HTTP 503 Service Unavailable error. Those with the Progressive Web App (PWA) installed are stuck on the splash screen.

This eventually switched to a 502 Bad Gateway error from Google: “The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That’s all we know.”

As a rather frequent user of Google Messages for web, I don’t remember the service ever going down like this. I’ve had no issues with the Google Account Device pairing method. Instead of scanning a QR code, you just sign-in and select the emoji that appears on your phone.

There are no issues with sending RCS chats and images on the actual Google Messages Android app this evening.

Updating…

