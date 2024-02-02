YouTube Music sending out more notifications, adds ‘Samples’ carousel

Since the start of this year, there have been more YouTube Music notifications on Android and iOS alerting users about new releases and playlists.

A typical “New release for you” notification includes the artist, album, and artwork, with a link to Settings. Another type I’ve encountered is “For your next boost: Check out your personalized Energy Mixes” with a large image attached.

Notifications from YouTube Music aren’t new, but there has certainly been an uptick. You can disable in preferences at anytime:

Music recommendation notifications : Notify me of music I might like based on what I listen to

: Notify me of music I might like based on what I listen to Playlist update notifications : Notify me when playlists I like are updated

: Notify me when playlists I like are updated Podcast recommendation notifications : Notify me on podcast content I might like based on what I listen to

: Notify me on podcast content I might like based on what I listen to Product update notifications : Notify me about new features, product news, and tips for getting started on YouTube Music

: Notify me about new features, product news, and tips for getting started on YouTube Music Recap notifications: Notify me when my Recap is updated

One nice notification improvement would be more consistent delivery of new album and single releases from artists you manually follow (Artist Subscirptions). Main YouTube’s new video notifications are rock solid and it’s a shame that something similar is not offered in YTM.

On the topic of alerts, YouTube Music needs new podcast episode notifications. The existing one is not consistent and more focused on discovery. Relying on the Home feed to surface things is not a good solution.

Another recent launch is a carousel of “Samples” in the Home feed. There are 10 short videos and tapping takes you to the Samples tab.

