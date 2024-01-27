 Skip to main content

YouTube Music redesign tackles overflowing overflow menu on Android [U]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 27 2024 - 10:41 am PT
15 Comments

After testing in October, YouTube Music has rolled out a redesign of the Now Playing overflow menu, but only on iOS. 

Update 1/27: After widely rolling out on iOS, Android users are starting to see the redesigned overflow menu. On this platform, you get Play next, Start radio, and Share as the three big buttons.

Got the new menu screen
byu/mewblutoo inYoutubeMusic

Original 1/12: In September, Now Playing was redesigned to add a carousel that provides access to common actions: like/dislike, Comments, Save to playlist, Share, Download, and Radio.

It’s a pretty good set of capabilities to prioritize, but you still need to open the overflow menu for most things. That list has grown quite unwieldy as YouTube Music has grown. Recent additions in the past year include the Sleep timer, Dismiss queue, and View song credits.

To alleviate that, YouTube Music is now making use of large buttons at the top of the sheet for Play next, Save to playlist, and Share. 

YouTube Music overflow redesign
YouTube Music overflow redesign
YouTube Music overflow redesign

Android vs. iOS

Top comment by Darren

Liked by 8 people

They need to fix the issue where playlists don't follow load in the Up Next queue on Android. It causes issues with Shuffle and Repeat - and what's worse is that this was FIXED in 2022 but for some reason in August they reverted the change.

View all comments

Those actions are moved from the list below, but you might still need to scroll on some devices to see everything. Regardless, it’s definitely a start at tackling the problem. (For example, would a grid design that emphasizes icons be a better approach?)

The only overflow menu to get a redesign today is in the YouTube Music Now Playing page. Other three-dot menus throughout the application remain the same.

At the moment, we’re only seeing this change on iOS. Compared to Android, the list has always been organized differently.

Meanwhile, the iPhone client has not received the gradient Now Playing background that came to Android in December. On that note, the app has yet to see the updated iOS 17 widget styles that could be used to add a play/pause button directly on the homescreen.

More on YouTube Music:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube Music

YouTube Music

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com