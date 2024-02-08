January 2024 Google Play system update rolls out to Pixel 

Google has widely rolled out the latest Google Play system update (January 2024) for Pixel devices.

Before today, the vast majority of Pixel phones, as well as the Tablet and Fold, were on the November 2023 Google Play system update. The official changelog does not mention a release in December, while the latest entry from 2024-01-29 notes:

[Phone] Updates to system management services that improve Device Connectivity, Network Usage, Security, Stability, and Updatability.

[Phone] Bug fixes for System Management & Diagnostics related services.

While the January 1, 2024 update did appear for some users in mid-to-late January, the release looks. to have been pulled after Google found that it was responsible for a new storage access issue.

The problem has presumably been resolved for Google to make it 100% available, while the company provided a fix for those impacted.

It’s an 80 MB update for January 2024 that you can download from Settings > Security & privacy > System & updates > Google Play system update. You might find that it has already been downloaded and just awaiting a device restart to install. We’re seeing it across Android 14 QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3.

