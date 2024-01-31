 Skip to main content

Google starts rolling out Quick Share on Pixel, non-Samsung devices

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jan 31 2024 - 9:32 am PT
Following the CES announcement at the start of this month, Google is now rolling out Quick Share on Pixel and other non-Samsung devices. 

This is primarily a name change that sees Google assimilate Samsung’s brand to create a unified Android offering, though the UI has also been updated. Nearby Share’s blue double helix icon is replaced by two arrows arranged in a circle that are pointing at each other. This blue/white logo is also much more prominent in the system share sheet.

On non-Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets, Quick Share is rolling out via Google Play services. Earlier this month, Google said it would begin rolling out in February, but there are already reports (via Mishaal Rahman) in the past day of the rebrand appearing on Pixel and other Android devices. 

After tapping Quick Share in an app, a new fullscreen page opens that notes how your device will appear to others (“You’ll share as”), “Send to your devices,” and “Send to nearby devices.” Google previously used a bottom sheet that didn’t take up the entire display. 

Core functionality is otherwise the same. This is rolling out with version 24.02 of Google Play services, but there is a server-side component. As of today, it’s not yet widely available. 

Beyond the S24, Samsung has already started rolling out the new Quick Share to older devices, but the UI on Galaxy devices is similar but not identical (Material You vs One UI).

