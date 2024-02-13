You can officially buy the OnePlus 12R starting at $499

OnePlus made a pretty heavy dent in the smartphone market with the OnePlus 12, which turned out to be one of the best smartphones this year. The OnePlus 12R, however, is positioned as an even better bang for your buck, and it’s available to buy now.

From its initial announcement, it was clear that OnePlus was keen on bringing some of the more promising features of the higher-end flagship devices like the 12 to a more wallet-friendly form factor. The OnePlus 12R, on paper, is a killer device for only $499, going up against some of the best Android phones you can buy.

As the company’s first US “R” line phone, the 12R carries a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8/16GB of RAM with 128/256GB storage options. The front holds a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that can run up to 120Hz. It comes in at 2780 x 1264 and brings HDR10+.’

Internally, the OnePlus 12R also brings a 5,500 mAh battery, which is a large cell. Being OnePlus, the 12R is equipped with SUPERVOOC charging, which means it can hit insane charging speeds of around 100% in just 31 minutes. The rear of the device holds a 50MP camera with a macro and ultrawide lens to accompany it.

At $499 for the base model with 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus seems to bring a lot to the table, positioning itself as a flagship killer. The OnePlus 12R was announced in late January but is finally available to buy, starting today. OnePlus is pairing a $100 trade-in deal for the 12R for any phone in any condition. OnePlus has stressed time and time again, that this deal is available for literally any phone, no matter what it looks like.