Google Weather’s new icons start showing up in widgets and At a Glance

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 14 2024 - 7:25 am PT
4 Comments
Google Weather Material You widget

The new Google Weather app made its debut last year on Pixel phones with a wonderful new design, and now the icons from that revamp seem to be coming to At a Glance and weather widgets.

With its new Weather app, Google also introduced some new design language for aspects of the app. One of the most notable is a revamped set of icons to show the weather conditions that added a bit more texture compared to the flat design used previously. While the new Weather app got that updated look, it wasn’t available to widgets on your homescreen.

That seems to be starting to change, as a limited rollout shows.

Some users have found that the updated icon style from Google Weather is showing up in weather widgets on their homescreen (which are powered by the Google app) as well as the At a Glance widget built into the Pixel Launcher. It’s also appearing in the other version of the At a Glance widget which can be added through the widget picker.

The updated style doesn’t appear to be rolling out widely, but has been spotted by a handful of users as pictured below. The new style is easy to spot as it adds a slight 3D element to the icon, rather than being completely flat as it has been in the past.

It’s unclear at this time if Google intends to roll out this new style more widely right away via an app or server-side update, or if this is just a limited test. Either way, if you’re seeing the new look on your device, let us know in the comments below (you can also upload screenshots).

Thanks Ahmed!

More on Google:

