Android 14 February security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

The year in updates continues with Android 14 February security patch today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. This is still Android 14 QPR1 and not QPR2.
There are 15 security issues resolved in the Android 14 February patch dated 2024-02-01 and 31 for 2024-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical. The Pixel 8 OTA is 26.27 MB.
The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists seven additional security fixes, with separate Pixel 7 – Pixel 8 Pro builds for Verizon (.A1) and SoftBank (.B1).
The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get camera, as well as Wi-Fi, “stability and performance” improvements “in certain conditions.” There’s also a “Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions.” The Pixel Fold gets an outer display fix, while all devices benefit from a “Fix for stability or performance with certain third party apps.”
- Pixel 8 Pro: UQ1A.240205.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 8: UQ1A.240205.004 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Fold: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel Tablet: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7a: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 7: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6a: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6 Pro: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 6: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 5a: UQ1A.240205.002 — Factory Image — OTA
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 February security patch changelog:
*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8
*[2] Pixel Fold
*[3] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
Camera
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]
Display & Graphics
- Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue with outer display in certain conditions *[2]
Framework
- Fix for stability or performance with certain third party apps *[3]
Wi-Fi
- General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]
