Android 14 February security patch rolling out: What’s fixed for Pixel

The year in updates continues with Android 14 February security patch today for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. This is still Android 14 QPR1 and not QPR2.

There are 15 security issues resolved in the Android 14 February patch dated 2024-02-01 and 31 for 2024-02-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical. The Pixel 8 OTA is 26.27 MB.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists seven additional security fixes, with separate Pixel 7 – Pixel 8 Pro builds for Verizon (.A1) and SoftBank (.B1).

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get camera, as well as Wi-Fi, “stability and performance” improvements “in certain conditions.” There’s also a “Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions.” The Pixel Fold gets an outer display fix, while all devices benefit from a “Fix for stability or performance with certain third party apps.”

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 February security patch changelog:

*[1] Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8

*[2] Pixel Fold

*[3] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

Camera

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]

Display & Graphics

Fix for display getting corrupted in certain conditions *[1]

Fix for issue with outer display in certain conditions *[2]

Framework

Fix for stability or performance with certain third party apps *[3]

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]