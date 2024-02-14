Less Android users moved to iPhone in 2023, but just barely

Over the past several years, Apple has managed to pull in more and more marketshare from Android to the point where Apple now sells more smartphones than Samsung. But, in 2023, fewer Android users reportedly switched over to the iPhone than the year prior.

According to a report from CIRP, 13% of iPhone buyers in 2023 made the switch from Android to iOS. That’s down from 15% in 2022, which was the highest rate over the past five years. It’s not a major drop, but it comes at an interesting time, as Apple hasn’t really let up on its efforts to keep up its infamous “walled garden” approach to services as of late. 2023 also wasn’t a particularly impressive year for Android devices, where most flagships were pretty iterative, and even foldables were relatively underwhelming overall.

That 13% figure also isn’t particularly low. In 2020 and 2021, this rate was at 11%, potentially influenced by the pandemic. And, in 2019, it was at 13% again.

What these numbers do show, though, is the unsurprising trend where iPhone users are sticking with their iPhones, and Android users aren’t switching much either. While there are benefits to switching in some cases, the negatives usually outweigh that, as switching ecosystems often means reinvesting in apps and games, as well getting used to the various quirks and perks of another operating system.

Have you switched to or from Android over the past few years?

