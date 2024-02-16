 Skip to main content

Vudu will be rebranded as ‘Fandango at Home’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 16 2024 - 9:25 am PT
The longtime digital movie streaming app Vudu is being rebranded soon, with the app to become “Fandango at Home.”

Vudu was purchased by Fandango back in 2020 with some notable changes immediately such as removing Vudu’s family filtering options. But, over the years since, the app has remained mostly unchanged. In fact, Fandango actually folded its “Fandango Now” service into Vudu in 2021.

But now, Fandango is changing things up.

Announced on Vudu’s social media accounts this week, Vudu will be rebranded as “Fandango at Home.” There’s no word on when the change will arrive, but Fandango says not much will change beyond the name. In an FAQ, Fandango says that customers will be able to “continue using Vudu as you always have.”

Accounts won’t be changing either, but users will be able to link their Fandango accounts together.

All your movies and TV shows from Vudu will remain in your Fandango at Home Library. Nothing in your account will change, however you will now have the option to link your Fandango and Fandango at Home logins.

