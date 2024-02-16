Report: Paramount+ and Peacock considering merger of the two streaming services

The streaming wars have led to having tons of different services out there, all with constantly rising price tags. But, apparently, we might get some consolidation going forward, as a new report suggests a merger of Paramount+ and Peacock could be coming.

Paramount+, from Paramount, and Peacock, from Comcast, launched amid the pandemic-boosted streaming service boom and remain available today. However, when compared to giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Max, both services struggle to pull the same number of subscribers.

According to a new report from The Wall Street Journal, Paramount has had talks with Comcast regarding the future of Paramount+, and the two companies have discussed the possibility of merging Paramount+ and Peacock into one service. Apparently, that’s just one of “several potential strategic options” that Paramount is pursuing.

While it’s unclear if this will actually happen anytime soon, streaming mergers are slowly becoming more common following the original massive expansion of options from 2019 onward. Warner Brothers Discovery, for example, merged Discovery+ and HBO Max under “Max” last year, while it was announced just last week that Disney, Warner Brothers Discovery, and Fox are joining forces for a sports streaming offering.

As the price of streaming continues to rise, mergers like these are potentially good news for customers, but it all comes down to the details which, so far, we just don’t know.

More on Streaming:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram