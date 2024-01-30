Google TV’s homescreen video ads now include fast food too

Video ads on Google TV’s homepage are nothing new, but they’ve generally been limited to entertainment-based content. The latest shift brings full-length fast food ads to Google TV’s homescreen, something you can’t stream from an app.

Google TV itself isn’t entirely that old. It formed from Android TV, which continues to remain an operating system used by a good many devices. However, Google TV has recently stolen the throne as the better-supported and feature-favored OS.

That change also brings a new need for revenue, and the most common way to gain residual income from users without selling their data is by showing them ads – something Google TV has been doing for a while. In short bursts and small form factors, we could care less. But when ads start to take over the first slot in your recommended carousel while triggering a video if you hover too long, then it becomes more of an issue.

Google TV has officially begun showing full-screen, full-length video ads in the homescreen carousel. The newest one includes an ad from Hardee’s – Carl’s Jr. for you west-coasters.

We noticed this yesterday while scrolling through content, just looking for something new to watch – something Google TV is usually very useful for. We were then stopped dead in our tracks by a massive Hardee’s ad that shoved chicken tender wraps down your visual throat. The ad lasts for around 15 seconds or more, and takes up the entirety of the screen. You can easily back out of it by hitting the back button or moving to the next carousel item, which should be an actual show/movie recommendation. Again, we’ve seen video ads here before, but not for a product like this.

Today, the ad is becoming far more prevalent, and it looks like Google is trialing the new ad category with a larger audience. Users on Reddit have noted that a Carl’s Jr. ad has appeared on their Google TV homescreens. The response to these posts is rather intense. Many commenters seem to be more upset than hungry for a wrap, which is understandable.

I’d argue the OS offers much more functionality to make up for one skippable ad. Now, if Google TV started utilizing YouTube-like unskippable ads, then there’d be a larger problem at hand, but this is nothing to sell your TV or Chromecast over – at least, not yet.