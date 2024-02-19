‘Gemini Business’ and ‘Gemini Enterprise’ plans for Google Workspace are coming

Google’s work on Gemini continues with upcoming “Business” and “Enterprise” plans for Workspace customers.

The upcoming changelog — as spotted by Testing Catalog and Dylan Roussel on X/Twitter today — reveals the existence of “Gemini Business” and “Gemini Enterprise” plans. This will give “Google Workspace customers access to one of Google’s most capable Al models, 1.0 Ultra in Gemini and enterprise-grade data protections.” Notably, this means employee “conversations aren’t used to train Gemini models.”

Uhoh! New Gemini release updates 🤯



Ability to edit and run Python code snippets directly from Gemini is really neat!



The new plans are also awesome. What a crazy month for Gemini! — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) February 19, 2024

According to Roussel, the “upgrade today” link directs you to the existing Google Workspace page about Duet AI. This would suggest that Gemini Business and Enterprise provide access to Help me write, organize, and visualize features, as well as the side panel, in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, Chat, and Meet.

From the leaked changelog alone, we’re not sure if Gemini Business/Enterprise will also provide standalone access to Gemini Advanced on gemini.google.com. Furthermore, it’s unclear what the difference between the two tiers are. There could be different capabilities, or come down to the size of a company/seats needed.

Google announced in August that Duet AI costs $30 per month/account. Meanwhile, Gemini features in the Workspace apps will be coming to personal Google Accounts that have the $19.99/month Google One AI Premium plan. Google said earlier this month that availability would be “coming soon,” but it does not seem like that will happen with the Gemini Business and Enterprise announcement.

Meanwhile, the first Gemini Advanced exclusive feature is the ability to run Python code snippets “directly in Gemini’s user interface.” This is useful for experimenting, editing, and verifying “that the code works as intended.”

These coding capabilities are particularly beneficial for two main use cases: learning and verification. For example, students can play with Gemini’s code examples to better understand how modifications impact the outputs. This interactive learning experience can help you grasp coding concepts more effectively. Or, developers can quickly check if the code generated by Gemini runs correctly before copying it. This saves you time and ensures that the code you use is functional.

These two changelog entries are separate, with the Python feature dated a day earlier. As always, timing could shift and come later than Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.