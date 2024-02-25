HMD now stands for ‘Human Global Devices,’ Barbie Flip Phone and more Nokia coming

HMD Global, the brand that has been producing the past several years of Nokia smartphones, has announced a big rebranding efforts at MWC 2024 this week with “HMD” now standing for “Human Mobile Devices.”

In a press release, HMD explains that its new branding will arrive on “original devices” alongside continued efforts in producing Nokia-branded smartphones. The company also says that “HMD” now stands for “Human Mobile Devices” in line with a new focus for its smartphones. HMD says that it will work on making devices that are “affordable, beautiful, desirable, and repairable.”

On the note of repairable, HMD explains that “this summer,” HMD will “substantially” lower the number of steps required to fix a display. Last year, HMD launched the Nokia G22 with a huge focus on repairability, and it sounds like those efforts will continue.

This summer, HMD repairability goes to the next level, substantially reducing the number of steps it takes to fix the screen. You can say goodbye to phone separation due to a broken screen and get swept up in the ‘FIY’ (Fix it Yourself) movement.

Over the Summer, HMD also says it will bring back an “iconic” Nokia phone.

Beyond that too, HMD is partnering with Mattel for a Barbie-inspired flip phone. This device, which won’t be a smartphone, will have a retro style, but it’s unclear exactly what it will offer.

The Barbie Flip Phone will arrive this summer 2024. Promising style, nostalgia and a much-needed digital detox, this retro feature phone will flip the script on smartphone culture and will be this summer’s hottest accessory.