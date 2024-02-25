What to expect at MWC 2024 from Android: Honor, OnePlus, Google, and more

MWC 2024 has arrived and 9to5Google has coverage directly from Barcelona coming up this week. Here’s what you should expect from Honor, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others.

Google/Android

As is usually the case, Google will take part in MWC this year. The company will host an Android-focused presence at the show in person, but will also likely host some announcements around Android. There’s nothing specific floating around, but look forward to some likely app updates or Android/Wear OS announcements sometime around when the show begins on Monday, February 26.

Xiaomi

Kicking off the week’s activities, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi 14 series this week. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra are launching globally at an event on February 25. Also expected is the Xiaomi Watch 2, a new, more affordable Wear OS option.

Something grand is coming on February 25th, 2024!



Join our #LensToLegend journey with the #Xiaomi14Series. 🟠📷🔴 pic.twitter.com/18FhTUA8jQ — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) February 6, 2024

Honor

Right behind Xiaomi will be Honor, which is confirmed to be launching the Honor Magic 6 Pro globally following its launch in China. The Honor Magic V2 RSR is also getting pricing details today, and Honor will also be launching the MagicBook Pro 16 as well.

You can catch the event live on YouTube, below, at 1:30pm CET (7:30am ET) on Sunday, February 25.

OnePlus

At MWC 2024, the OnePlus Watch 2 will be officially launched. The device, all but confirmed to be running Wear OS, has already been partially revealed and is set to offer 100 hours of battery life.

What else is coming at MWC?

Of course, we’ll see far more at MWC 2024 this week. Brands including Tecno, Huawei, and countless others will be showing off devices at the show. Stay tuned for our full coverage over the days to come.

Note: Honor paid for travel and accommodations for 9to5Googleat MWC, but had no input on editorial content.