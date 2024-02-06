 Skip to main content

Xiaomi 14 launches globally on February 25

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 6 2024 - 7:30 am PT
The Xiaomi 14 series made its debut in China late last year but, a few months later, is finally confirmed to make a global launch.

In a post on social media, Xiaomi has confirmed a February 25 event where the Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally. That takes place just ahead of MWC 2024, where we’re expecting several other launches, such as Honor’s Magic 6 Pro which will also be making its global debut.

The Xiaomi 14 series consists of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both offer the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 120Hz displays, lots of UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 16GB of RAM. They also have Xiaomi’s new “HyperOS” Android skin on top of Android 14.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro also packs a really impressive camera system. A 50MP main sensor uses a special Leica lens and also features variable aperture between f/1.42 and f/4.0. Xiaomi claims the sensor is 80% brighter, and it’s paired with two other 50MP sensors for ultrawide and telephoto photography.

The global debut of the Xiaomi 14 series will give us more details on pricing and availability, though it’s still not expected that either of these devices make it to the US market.

