Samsung confirms Galaxy Ring will be ‘unveiled’ at MWC this week

Following a teaser in January, Samsung has confirmed plans to show off the Galaxy Ring at MWC 2024 this week.

In a post, Samsung confirms that the Galaxy Ring will be at the Samsung booth at Mobile World Congress 2024.

Samsung will be displaying its intelligent health lineup at MWC, offering users even more personalized and seamless health experiences with the transformative power of AI, across even more devices. As part of this portfolio, Galaxy Ring is being unveiled as a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform — Samsung Health.

While Samsung doesn’t offer another look at the Galaxy Ring in this post, the company says that the wearable will be “publicly displayed for the first time.” That implies that Samsung won’t be letting anyone try the device on or use any of its functions, but that’s not all that surprising.

Samsung is rumored to be actually launching the Galaxy Ring at an Unpacked event later this year.

