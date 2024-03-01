Report: Meta rejected Android XR partnership, but Google remains open

Google is open to an Android XR partnership with Meta that would see the existing headset maker get access to more apps, but that offer was rejected.

According to The Information, “Google suggested that Meta partner on Android XR” in a late 2023 meeting between the two companies. It could result in Meta contributing to Android XR, with the Quest headsets already using the open source version of Android. The implication is that Meta would switch to the new OS.

Meanwhile, Meta has long requested more Google apps on its platform beyond just YouTube, and this partnership would result in that.

The Information reports that “Meta executives decided against a partnership,” but “Google made it clear that the door remained open.”

Today’s report reveals how Meta considered a partnership with Google in the past, including using the Play Store. However, that idea wasn’t “seriously” pursued because Meta wants to retain the Quest Store.

Google’s strategy in XR and AR is to replicate the Android OEM model for the new form factor. According to the latest reports, the company is no longer working on first-party hardware. Besides Meta, today’s piece notes how Google has been reaching out to other headset makers.

Meanwhile, Meta wants to own this next platform after losing mobile to Apple and Google. It does not want to cede software and platform control to Google, which is typical for the Android OEM model. Meta itself wants to be the Android of XR OSes, and is rumored to be talking to LG, but doesn’t have an existing smartphone app ecosystem to leverage.