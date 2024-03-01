Google Wallet now lets you manually archive passes

Google Wallet automatically archives passes once they’ve expired, but the app has now added a manual archive and unarchive option.

In addition to the “Remove” option at the bottom of pass details (open and tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner), you now get “Archive” and “Unarchive.” This is helpful when you don’t want to delete something outright but have a crowded Wallet homescreen, or if it’s taking Google too long to remove a travel pass.

It’s also useful for passes that don’t automatically archive (when there’s no associated expiration date). You’re able to archive passes and loyalty cards that were previously stored, but not those added from Gmail where deleting is the only option.

Passes will appear in the existing “Archived” section at the bottom of the Wallet homescreen and can be brought back. However, you might have to scroll through any previous boarding passes — which can now be brought back to the homescreen for whatever reason — first as this list is sorted in reverse chronological order.

Archiving and unarchiving rolled out recently, with Google mentioning the ability in the context of hiding unused passes on Wear OS where scrolling a long list is not ideal. This feature was not available when Google brought passes and loyalty cards to watches late last year. It was presumably added to coincide with the official announcement earlier this week at MWC 2024.

