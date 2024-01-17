Google Wallet adds support for over 40 more banks including Venmo

Tap-to-pay support was once relatively rare among banks, but over a decade on the scene has expanded support for Google Wallet to virtually every bank. Recently, though, Google Wallet has expanded to around 40 more banks, as well as adding support for Venmo cards.

Google Wallet’s list of supported banks is quite long, as details on a support page. Over three thousand banks and credit unions are listed, and occasionally, there are new additions. As spotted by Android Police, the latest batch includes 44 new banks and credit unions from around the United States.

The additions mainly include local banks and credit unions, as well as a handful of prepaid debit cards too.

Aesthetics, APMA, Affiniti

Brattleboro Savings and Loan Association (VT)

City Federal Credit Union (TX)

CommerceWest Bank (CA)

Community Star Credit Union (OH)

Country Bank (DE)

County National Bank (MI)

CU Hawaii Federal Credit Union (HI)

Dave

Extra Credit Union (US-MI)

First National Bank in Taylorville (IL)

Fluz Prepaid

Long Reach Federal Credit Union (WV)

Lynx Prepaid

Geauga Credit Union (OH)

Goldmark Federal Credit Union (MA)

Green Belt Bank & Trust (IA)

Hoosier Hills Credit Union (IN)

Kalamazoo County State Bank (MI)

Kennett Trust Bank (MO)

Lakewood Credit Union (WI)

Madison County Community Bank (FL)

Main Street Bank (MA)

Marygold & Co.

Memphis Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union (TN)

Money Network CA EDD

Northstar Bank (MI)

Opportunity Bank of Montana (MT)

Pacific Valley Bank (CA)

PayChex

PayQuicker

People Savings Bank (IA)

PLS

rapid! PayCard

Sherburne State Bank (MN)

Sherwood Community Bank (MO)

State Bank of Missouri (MO)

The Atlanta National Bank (IL)

The Farmers State Bank of Quinton (OK)

The State Exchange Bank (OK)

Trailhead Credit Union (OR)

United Valley Bank (ND)

Venmo

West Michigan Community Bank (MI)

The most notable addition is Venmo. The PayPal-owned app is best known for its ability to quickly share funds to friends, family, and even businesses, but the service also offers physical debit cards. These cards can use the balance on your Venmo account which can be filled up from a bank account. Venmo also offers credit cards.

Technically, Venmo has been supported in one capacity or another for a while now, with user reports showing up as far back as over 5 years ago. But, more recently, users have reported issues with adding these cards, and Google’s support page never officially listed Venmo until now. We also found a support page that was updated less than a week ago mentioning Google Pay support (though Venmo lists it on several pages). Presumably, Venmo has made some updates to its Google Wallet support recently, but in any case, it’s good news.

More on Google Wallet:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram