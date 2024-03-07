 Skip to main content

Apple working on a ‘user-friendly’ way to transfer data from iPhone to Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 7 2024 - 9:35 am PT
5 Comments
iphone 15 pro google pixel 8 prto

Switching from one platform to another is never easy, but in some cases, it can be harder than it needs to be. But, in response to the EU’s DMA, Apple has confirmed it is working on a “user-friendly” way to transfer data from an iPhone to an Android device.

As a part of Apple’s “Non-Confidential Summary” of the DMA Compliance Report, the company goes over the changes that will be made to iOS to fit with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. One of those efforts, Apple explains in the document, is to improve user data portability between iOS and “different operating systems.”

Apple says that it is currently “developing a solution” to make it easier to transfer user data from an iPhone to a “non-Apple phone,” aka an Android phone.

Apple plans to make further changes to its user data portability offering. Third parties offer migration solutions that help users transfer data between devices with different operating systems. To build on those options, Apple is developing a solution that helps mobile operating system providers develop more user-friendly solutions to transfer data from an iPhone to a non-Apple phone. Apple aims to make this solution available by fall 2025

The solution, first spotted by The Verge, is apparently slated for a launch around Fall of 2025, but it’s unclear exactly how it would work. From Apple’s description, it sounds like Apple is simply providing the tools for others, presumably including Google, to build their own apps for transferring data.

As it stands today, Apple currently has a “Move to iPhone” app on Android that helps users transfer their data from an Android device to an iPhone. Meanwhile, Google recently revamped how users can transfer their data from an iPhone to an Android phone using “Switch to Android.” That app, though, is pretty limited by iOS and cannot transfer data such as text messages, wallpapers, and chat history unless you use a cable and, even then, can’t transfer data including eSIM, files, passwords, or bookmarks from the Safari browse. If our understanding of Apple’s plans is correct, it sounds like Apple would be giving Google better means of access for transferring data using “Switch to Android,” but there’s no confirmation of that just yet.

The Switch to Android app

Given Apple’s aggressive actions around the DMA, though, it seems safe to assume that this proposed tool could very likely end up being available solely in the EU.

More on Apple:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Apple

Apple
iOS

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.