Google Wallet can now show movie tickets and boarding passes from Gmail

In its latest updates, Google Wallet has added support for automatically pulling movie tickets and travel boarding passes from your Gmail account.

Announced in developer release notes for Wallet, Google explains that the app is now able to automatically import data from confirmation emails for movie tickets and boarding passes. Wallet has already supported showing both of these for some time now, but they’ll now appear automatically instead of being added manually.

Google says this is live for “some” movie chains and airlines from around the world, with efforts to expand support underway.

Movie tickets and boarding passes from Gmail are now surfaced in the Google Wallet when a user buys a ticket and gets a confirmation email in their Gmail. This integration is live for some global movie chains and airlines and we are working to expand this.

Notably, though, this only works with emails that include the full QR code or boarding pass in the email, so your results may vary depending on the apps and services you’re using.

In the same set of release notes, Google also adds that Wallet has tweaked support for boarding passes to better show date and time, as well as “moving AppLinkData definitions to a more prominent location on the front of the pass.” The latter will allow users to quickly jump to the app or website that generated the pass in the first place.

Google also reiterates that users can manually archive passes which first went live earlier this month, and adds that the functionality is available on Wear OS too.

Finally, there’s also a new feature coming, with Google beta testing the ability for Wallet passes to integrate with Google Shopping to highlight membership benefits of loyalty cards. This does not appear to be live yet, but is only being tested in the US.

Loyalty cards saved to Wallet can now be used to highlight membership benefits while users browse your products on Google Search and Shopping. This feature is limited to the US.

