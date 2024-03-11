 Skip to main content

Google Contacts cleans up contact info with new ‘Connected apps’ section

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 11 2024 - 7:35 am PT
3 Comments
Google Contacts icon on an Android phone

In the latest Google Contacts update, the app is cleaning up how contact information pulled from other services like WhatsApp appears in each listing.

Google Contacts supports showing information from your Google account as well as contacts locally stored on your device, but another useful trick is the ability to house contact information from other apps on your phone. However, this information often quickly got out of hand on older versions of the app.

As spotted by TheSpandroid, Google Contacts v4.26 fixes this by better formatting “Connected apps” in collapsible menus.

With this version, Contacts shows a new section for “Connected apps” underneath the main contact information. This works with apps on your phone that you’ve used with the contact’s information in those other apps and allows for messages as well as voice and video calls. WhatsApp and Telegram are good examples of this, but it also works with Google Meet and other apps too.

Prior to this, Google Contacts listed out all of these options in a list underneath the main contact number, and it could quickly get out of hand.

This change appears to be rolling out to all users, though your results may vary as it may be a server-side tweak. Are you seeing the change? Let us know in the comments.

More on Android:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Contacts

Google Contacts

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.