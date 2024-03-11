Google Contacts cleans up contact info with new ‘Connected apps’ section

In the latest Google Contacts update, the app is cleaning up how contact information pulled from other services like WhatsApp appears in each listing.

Google Contacts supports showing information from your Google account as well as contacts locally stored on your device, but another useful trick is the ability to house contact information from other apps on your phone. However, this information often quickly got out of hand on older versions of the app.

As spotted by TheSpandroid, Google Contacts v4.26 fixes this by better formatting “Connected apps” in collapsible menus.

With this version, Contacts shows a new section for “Connected apps” underneath the main contact information. This works with apps on your phone that you’ve used with the contact’s information in those other apps and allows for messages as well as voice and video calls. WhatsApp and Telegram are good examples of this, but it also works with Google Meet and other apps too.

Prior to this, Google Contacts listed out all of these options in a list underneath the main contact number, and it could quickly get out of hand.

This change appears to be rolling out to all users, though your results may vary as it may be a server-side tweak. Are you seeing the change? Let us know in the comments.

