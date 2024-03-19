Here’s just what Google Pixel devices our readers said they’re currently using daily

Our yearly Google Pixel user survey is complete and we now know just what devices you use daily.

One important thing to note is that in previous years, the current latest and greatest Pixel phone has been the reader’s choice of device for the past three years of our yearly survey. 2024 sees a little bit of a schism as mid-2023 saw the launch of the Pixel Fold. While it is no longer the best device in the Google hardware lineup, it’s still one of the premier and most expensive picks.

Around 20,000 of you responded to our original poll and while the Pixel 8 Pro is the most popular device with 18.39% of you out there using the biggest and best Google smartphone to date, there are some interesting talking points to discuss.

Ordinarily, we’d expect the other mainline Pixel release to come in second place. However, the Pixel 7 Pro is the second most popular smartphone used by 9to5Google readers. 12.59% of you out there are using the 2022 top-tier Google phone with a further 11.8% using the smaller Pixel 7. That’s with good reason, the duo fixed lots of problems that plagued the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

The Pixel 8 is seventh – yes, 7th – in our user poll.

Shockingly, this means the volume of people using the previous Pixel generation accounts for more than the current cohort. Could it be that last year was the most consistent for some time and convinced people that a switch wasn’t necessary? The 5-year update commitment and big improvements over the Pixel 6 series might have been reasons for people staying put. It’s also important to note that not many people upgrade yearly, so that would undoubtedly help bolster the Pixel 7 series in our rankings.

Fourth in our rankings was actually the regular Pixel 6 with 9.11% of you out there telling us that you still use the device. According to our poll, it edged out the Pixel 6a, which accounts for 9.02% of you reading this.

Therefore, the Pixel 6 Pro was a little lower than we anticipated. Personally, I expected the Pixel 6 Pro to rank fourth ahead of our request for your votes. With just 8.38% of our audience using the device, it somewhat shocked me. Reader Anthony said they are hoping to upgrade when the Pixel 10 arrives with what they hope will be “redesigned Google silicon.”

The current-gen Pixel 8 amassed just 8.24% of the public vote. Another interesting position for the latest device series. It could be that many people are holding out with older hardware, or the Pixel 8 didn’t strike a cord with as many people as the Pro version this time around. It is smaller than its predecessor and lacks some functionality.

Even the highly rated Pixel 7a came in lower than expected with just 5.46% of you admitting that you’re using the device today. Could the $50 price hike last year be enough for people to skip the mid-ranger? It’s hard to know for certain, but it could have had an effect.

The only other Tensor-powered Pixel – the Pixel Fold – was way down the pecking order with just 1.64% of you telling us that this is your main device. While the other results are interesting, this doesn’t come as a shock given the insane asking price and mid-year launch window. Even when the Fold is on sale, you can get a couple of Pixel 8 series devices for the entry-level Pixel Fold.

Hardware holdouts have diminished once again. The Google Pixel 5 makes up just 3.63% of our reader base, while the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G make up a combined 3.55%. Reader Cristian is still rocking the Pixel 4a and is still holding on for the upcoming Pixel 8a.