What does Google’s 7-year update promise for Pixel 8 mean to you? [Poll]

When it launched the Pixel 8 series, Google also announced an unprecedented level of software support with the promise of 7 years of updates for both devices. For some, though, recent announcements have somewhat softened that promise. Should it? Let’s talk.

Google’s announcement of extended software support on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro came as a rather big surprise. Prior to that, Google only offered three years of major Android OS and features updates to Pixel devices, with five years of security updates to Tensor-powered devices. Even Samsung, the leader in Android support at the time, was only barely beating that with four years of Android OS updates and five years of security updates.

But what exactly was Google promising?

As we initially covered, the promise covers Android OS upgrades through Android 21 in 2030. It also covers monthly security updates through October 2030, seven years from the launch date.

Google also says that these updates “may” include Feature Drops, which release roughly every three months as a combination of Android and app updates.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get updates for at least 7 years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. These updates include security, software, and may also include feature drops.

Lately, though, the confirmation that the smaller Pixel 8 won’t get Gemini Nano has shaken faith in this promise. Google says that the device won’t get Gemini Nano’s on-device AI model due to undisclosed “hardware limitations.”

While it’s unfortunate, it’s extremely important to note a few things. For one, Gemini Nano was never mentioned as a part of Google’s 7-year update promise. In fact, we didn’t even know Nano was coming when Google’s latest phones were first released. Secondly, Google never promised that Gemini Nano was coming to the smaller Pixel 8. From the day it was announced, Google only said it was coming to Pixel 8 Pro.

Still, some say Google is failing its promise by leaving this feature (and others like Android’s new battery stats) off of the Pixel 8. Personally, I think it’s way too early to say that.

The argument that Google is not holding up its end of the deal due to these recent announcements is simply incorrect.

When Google announced the Pixel 8 series, it was pretty clear about what features at launch, and what upcoming features would be Pro-exclusive. And, when Gemini Nano came around, Google was, again, quite clear that it was only for the Pro. While I wholeheartedly agree that it’s a bit ridiculous that Google didn’t give the regular Pixel 8 the horsepower needed for Gemini Nano, the company isn’t being deceptive around that. If anything, it’s been fairly transparent with buyers thus far.

But how about you? What did you think Google’s 7-year update promise meant? Are you annoyed with features that are Pro-exclusive? Let’s discuss!

