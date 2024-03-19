 Skip to main content

WhatsApp appears to be bringing voice transcription to Android following iOS debut

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 19 2024 - 9:45 am PT
A new feature seems to be on its way to WhatsApp for Android, with transcription for voice messages spotted in the app’s code.

Voice messages have been a part of WhatsApp and many other messaging apps for quite some time now. They’re a quick and easy way to get across a point without sending half a novel, but sometimes the receiving party just isn’t able to listen to that message. That’s where transcription comes in handy.

This feature first appeared on WhatsApp for iOS last year, but hasn’t shown up on Android just yet. It seems, though, that’s it’s coming soon.

TheSpAndroid spotted code in one of the latest WhatsApp beta releases, v2.24.7.7, which clearly outlines support for voice transcription on Android. The bits of code, as listed below, mention downloading 150mb of additional data to enable the feature.

  • To enable transcripts, 150mb of new app data will be downloaded.
  • Enable
  • Read before you listen with transcripts
  • “WhatsApp uses your device’s speech recognition to provide end-to-end encrypted transcripts. Learn more”
  • Turn on transcripts

As for when the feature is set to go live, we just don’t know yet. But still, it’s great to see it’s finally on the way.

