WhatsApp may soon let you pin up to five chats

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 13 2024 - 8:31 am PT
WhatsApp is expanding support for pinning chats, raising the limit to five chats.

Using the “pin” feature in WhatsApp makes it easy to keep a conversation with a specific person or a group in view. The option puts that chat at the top of the list even if it hasn’t been active recently. As it stands today, WhatsApp allows for up to three pinned chats.

That limit is set to expand, though.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android v2.24.6.13 adds the ability to pin up to five chats to the top of the page. This isn’t live by default, though, and needed to be manually enabled. Still, it shows that WhatsApp is working on this functionality which, presumably, would be made available in the coming weeks or months.

Ben Schoon

