Samsung’s next big update, One UI 6.1, looks to be rolling out later this week

Samsung announced its AI-packed software update, One UI 6.1, back in February for older devices such as Galaxy S23. Now, it seems we’re finally approaching the rollout.

One UI 6.1 is the software that comes out of the box on Galaxy S24. It makes a handful of system changes, but is mainly focused on AI features. Samsung announced during its Unpacked event that many of those features would be coming to 2023 Galaxy devices, and later confirmed (and then reiterated) that the update would be available sometime in March 2024.

As that deadline comes to a close over the coming weekend, it seems Samsung is finally ready to get things in motion.

For some users, a notification has appeared announcing that One UI 6.1 is rolling out to the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra starting on March 28. The notification was highlighted by Samsung enthusiast Tarun Vats on Twitter/X.

Unfortunately, the notification only directly confirms that the update will be rolling out on that date in China. There’s no word on when it might be available to the rest of the world.

That said, it does seem likely this date will at least mark the start of the rollout globally. For one, March 28 is the last Thursday of this month, and Samsung usually starts its update rollouts towards the middle of the week. This would also be the last chance Samsung would have to fulfill its previous “late March” promise. Beyond that, the same date was mentioned by Samsung Vietnam recently.

So, by all accounts, it sure seems like Samsung will launch One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S23 series later this week. Past that, it’s likely that Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, and Tab S9 would be quick to follow. It’s also ever-more-likely that the Galaxy S22 series will be updated with some AI features too.

