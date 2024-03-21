Samsung Galaxy S22 might end up getting Galaxy AI features after all

Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features are supposed to be coming to 2023 devices as soon as this week, but they also may end up arriving on the Galaxy S22 series as well.

Samsung’s Noh Tae-moon, head of the MX division, said in a recent interview with Newsis that the company is “reviewing” bringing Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This reverses the course of the company’s previous stance, where it was said that only Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 products would get AI features. The main sticking point in that announcement, though, was the Galaxy S23 FE, which runs on the same chipset and core specifications as the Galaxy S22, leaving no specific reason for Samsung to skip the older generation.

So, while there’s no timeline at play or any promise being made, it sounds like the potential is still there.

Tae-moon explained:

Galaxy AI is aiming for ‘hybrid AI’ that combines not only cloud-based AI but also on-device AI technology that is greatly affected by hardware performance. To do on-device AI that takes these hardware limitations into account, a lot of efforts are needed. Resources and efforts are being invested. We are gradually preparing plans to support a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience. The S23 and the Fold and Flip products released last year will be upgraded with AI , and we are conducting a lot of review on the previous model.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are available now on the Galaxy S24 series and coming in “late March” to Galaxy S23 and other 2023 Galaxy devices.

