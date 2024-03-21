 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy S22 might end up getting Galaxy AI features after all

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 21 2024 - 10:34 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy s22 ultra

Samsung’s new Galaxy AI features are supposed to be coming to 2023 devices as soon as this week, but they also may end up arriving on the Galaxy S22 series as well.

Samsung’s Noh Tae-moon, head of the MX division, said in a recent interview with Newsis that the company is “reviewing” bringing Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S22, S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

This reverses the course of the company’s previous stance, where it was said that only Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Tab S9 products would get AI features. The main sticking point in that announcement, though, was the Galaxy S23 FE, which runs on the same chipset and core specifications as the Galaxy S22, leaving no specific reason for Samsung to skip the older generation.

So, while there’s no timeline at play or any promise being made, it sounds like the potential is still there.

Tae-moon explained:

Galaxy AI is aiming for ‘hybrid AI’ that combines not only cloud-based AI but also on-device AI technology that is greatly affected by hardware performance. To do on-device AI that takes these hardware limitations into account, a lot of efforts are needed. 

Resources and efforts are being invested. We are gradually preparing plans to support a fully-fledged Galaxy AI experience. The S23 and the Fold and Flip products released last year will be upgraded with AI , and we are conducting a lot of review on the previous model.

Samsung’s Galaxy AI features are available now on the Galaxy S24 series and coming in “late March” to Galaxy S23 and other 2023 Galaxy devices.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22
Galaxy AI

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.