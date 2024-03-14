Samsung reiterates that One UI 6.1 is releasing later this month for these Galaxy devices

Samsung’s big Galaxy AI update is right around the corner, as the company is reiterating that One UI 6.1 is set to drop on select Galaxy devices in the next couple of weeks.

Back in February, Samsung announced One UI 6.1 as its next big update with the main focus being on porting Galaxy AI features to some last-gen devices. At the time, Samsung said the update would arrive in “late March,” and the company is reiterating that promise as the date draws near.

In a blog post from Korea, Samsung says that One UI 6.1 will be available on select Galaxy devices “from the end of this month.” There’s still no specific date, but it sounds like it will come down to the wire, if not bleed into April.

What devices will get One UI 6.1? Samsung has confirmed an initial list, with these devices also getting Galaxy AI features. Those devices include:

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung has yet to add any other devices to the list.

Meanwhile, in Korea, Samsung is showcasing Galaxy AI features in its store in Hongdae, with users able to get demos of the AI features on a variety of devices in person. Samsung will also be giving away free Galaxy SmartTag 2 trackers with the purchase of any Galaxy AI-eligible devices from March 15 through March 30.

