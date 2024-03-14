Google just missed the perfect opportunity to tease the Pixel 9

For the past few years, Google has been using the same cheeky joke on March 14 to promote its Pixel lineup, but this year, it feels like Google really missed the perfect chance to drop a Pixel 9 teaser.

In case you’re out of the loop, March 14 each day is known as “Pi Day” as the date (in the US) lines up with the first three digits of Pi (π), 3.14.

Google, for a couple years now, has been spelling this out using its Pixel phones. This year, that was used to spell out the first eight digits of Pi, 3.1415926, using respective Pixels for each digit. For “9” though, Google uses an upside down Pixel 6, and we can’t help but wish Google had taken another route.

Over the past couple months, we’ve seen the Pixel 9 leak on a couple of occasions, with the upcoming device set to release later on this year. Had Google thrown a pixelated Pixel 9 into this fun image, it would have served as a fantastic way to tease the phone’s arrival. It’s not like we haven’t seen it already, and Google has put out teasers like this in the past.

Plus, the Pixel 9 would’ve been the only time Google could have done a teaser like this, as future Pixels will jump into double digits that won’t appear in Pi’s sequence for quite a long time.

Alas, the opportunity has probably been missed at this point…

