Google Pixel 9 may get ‘Adaptive Touch’ feature to automatically adjust sensitivity

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 12 2024 - 8:28 am PT
3 Comments
pixel 8 pro

Google appears to be working on a new Pixel feature called “Adaptive Touch” which will be able to adjust sensitivity of the touchscreen automatically based on certain factors.

On Pixel phones, users have been able to, for a while now, boost the touchscreen’s sensitivity when a screen protector is applied. On Pixel 8, Google even made that automatic. Now, Google appears to be working on a new “Adaptive Touch” option that bring this ability a step further.

As spotted by Android Authority, Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 labels “Adaptive Touch” as a feature for 2024 Pixel devices, meaning it’s likely set to debut with the Pixel 9 series. The feature would allow the touchscreen sensitivity to be adjusted based on certain factors. Google describes:

…touch sensitivity will automatically adjust to your environment, activities and screen protector.

It’s not clear exactly how this will work, but it seems likely that this would include the automatic boost we saw on Pixel 8 extend to other cases. A wet screen, wearing gloves, or a boost when playing games are other places where this could feasibly come in handy.

Notably, OnePlus last year debuted “Aqua Touch” on the OnePlus 12 which delivered impressive touchscreen response on a wet display, so this “Adaptive Touch” could be Google’s play at something similar.

It also remains to be seen if this feature would make its way back to existing hardware, but given another new feature Google is working on is exclusive to newer hardware, it seems likely that it won’t.

