Hulu is now live in the Disney+ app across Android, Google TV, more [Gallery]

Rolling out right now, the Disney+ app is adding support for all of Hulu’s content for subscribers in the US. Here’s how it works and what that looks like.

First announced earlier this year, Hulu in the Disney+ app comes as the result of Disney buying out the remainder of Hulu from Comcast. Now, Hulu shows up as a section of the Disney+ app for all subscribers who have active subscriptions to both services.

The addition was first announced via Deadline and a blog post from Disney, but appears to be widely available across the Disney+ app on TVs and mobile devices.

Hulu content shows up as a sixth “section” in Disney, alongside Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Currently, Hulu integration is considered in beta, but it does appear to be fully functional. Subscribers can browse through Hulu’s library of content, and the search function in the Disney+ app now includes content from Hulu.

There are a few notable things here.

For one, Hulu content won’t appear on the main Disney+ page. The content only appears if you tap the Hulu section. However, content from Hulu can appear in your “Continue Watching” row alongside Disney+ content.

On that note, though, Disney+ won’t sync any of your Hulu watch history. Any episodes you’ve watched won’t show as watched in the Disney+ app, and anything you’ve been watching in the other app will not show up in the “Continue Watching” row until you start it again on Disney+. Disney, apparently, is working on changing that in the months to come.

Also, as mentioned by Deadline, none of this will appear if you don’t have an active Hulu subscription and/or if your accounts are not linked.

More on TV: