Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 may have the same 25W charging speed

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldables reportedly won’t get a charging upgrade, as both devices may be stuck with the same rate as previous iterations.

For the past few years, Samsung has limited its book-style Galaxy Z Fold series to 25W of charging speed, below the 45W accepted by Galaxy S “Plus” and “Ultra” releases. The Galaxy Z Flip, meanwhile, was originally in an even worse spot at 15W before eventually moving up to 25W with the release of Galaxy Z Flip 4.

According to new regulatory information spotted by MyFixGuide, Samsung will be sticking with that same charging rate. Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 were spotted with 25W charging caps.

It’s not a massive surprise, but it’s still a bit of a shame. That’s especially true for Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is rumored to have a considerably bigger battery. The smaller cell on prior Flip models meant that 25W felt pretty fast, but the new 4,000 mAh battery will take longer to charge with that speed.

Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 in July.

