Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 rumored to carry a 4,000mAh battery

In reality, we’re not incredibly far off from the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to recent leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is rumored to be carrying a bigger battery, possibly up to a 4,000mAh capacity.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 from Samsung are likely to be released sometime around August, which is still over half a year away. Still, our fair share of leaks and rumors have already come into existence, mostly referring to theoretical changes that Samsung plans on making to set the sixth generation of foldable apart from previous lineups.

According to a recent leak by GalaxyClub, it’s rumored that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will carry a larger battery than the 3,700mAh unit found on the Flip 5. When that device was released, the smaller capacity was a bit of a surprise, as it falls in line with some of Samsung’s cheaper devices, even though the Flip series comes in at closer to $1,000.

The structure of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is, of course, different. It has to bend in half. That requirement means that two batteries are needed. According to the source of the rumor, the Flip 6 will carry a 1,097mAh and 2,790mAh cell, totaling a rated capacity of 3,887mAh.

In reality, Samsung is likely to advertise the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s capacity at 4,000mAh, similar to the Galaxy S24’s rated capacity of 3,880mAh and it’s advertised 4,000mAh. That total advertised rating is definitely enough for a day of use. Samsung’s One UI has done a better job of extending battery life on devices it runs, which sets the likelihood that the Flip 6 will be an efficient device high.

This leak sits on top of both display and camera upgrade rumors, which would position the Galaxy Z Flip 6 as a better all-around device. We may see a wider aspect ratio on the Flip 6, and with it, a 50MP camera to bring it up to speed with the Galaxy S24 series. The camera upgrade is a welcome one, as one of the biggest advertising points Samsung uses is it’s ability to act as it’s own tripod.

Until we get closer to launch in August, we won’t know what’s concretely in store for the next flip phone from Samsung.