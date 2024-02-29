 Skip to main content

Samsung reportedly planning ‘early July’ event for Galaxy Z Fold 6, Ring, more

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 29 2024
Following the Galaxy Ring’s first appearance this week and news about the Galaxy Z Fold 6, a new report claims that Samsung will yet again be moving up its launch this year, with Unpacked set for “early July.”

Samsung typically hosts at least two Unpacked events each year, generally in January/February and in late Summer. The one in Summer, though, has been moving up slowly each year. Last year, Samsung moved the event to the end of July, with Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6 launching on July 26, 2023 compared to August releases in the years prior to that.

According to SamMobile, this year’s event will be even earlier.

Apparently, Samsung is planning an “early July” event to launch Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, as well as the Galaxy Ring. That’s all we know that’s coming so far, though reports seem to indicate Galaxy Watch 7 could also be on the table. The report also mentions that Samsung is, in part, moving up this year’s event due to the Olympics which start on July 26.

The exact date isn’t confirmed at this point, but July 10 appears to be the most likely date given Samsung’s usual timing.

More on Samsung:

