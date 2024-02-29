 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be thicker for bigger battery, new renders reveal [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 29 2024 - 1:24 am PT
0 Comments

After the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked yesterday, more renders are now showing off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which looks the same, but with a thicker form factor.

Posted to SmartPrix, these CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 show off a device that effectively looks identical to its predecessor. The display is still estimated at the same 6.7-inches, and the ports and microphones also appear basically unchanged.

The only big difference, it seems, will be the physical size.

According to this source, Samsung will be making the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a bit thicker, measuring 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm when unfolded. Compared to the Flip 5’s 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm, it’s a sliver taller, just a bit narrower, but 0.5mm thicker. Making smartphones thicker is something we rarely see nowadays, but Samsung appears to have good reason.

Another recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 report claimed the foldable will have a considerably bigger battery. Where past models have been in the mid to high 3,000 mAh range, the Flip 6 may reach 4,000 mAh. This should actually prove to be a meaningful upgrade, as battery life is something that flip phones have long struggled with.

Just this morning, another report offered a bit more context on when Samsung will host a launch event for this device, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Ring.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.