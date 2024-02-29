Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be thicker for bigger battery, new renders reveal [Gallery]

After the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaked yesterday, more renders are now showing off the Galaxy Z Flip 6 which looks the same, but with a thicker form factor.

Posted to SmartPrix, these CAD-based renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 show off a device that effectively looks identical to its predecessor. The display is still estimated at the same 6.7-inches, and the ports and microphones also appear basically unchanged.

The only big difference, it seems, will be the physical size.

According to this source, Samsung will be making the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a bit thicker, measuring 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm when unfolded. Compared to the Flip 5’s 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm, it’s a sliver taller, just a bit narrower, but 0.5mm thicker. Making smartphones thicker is something we rarely see nowadays, but Samsung appears to have good reason.

Another recent Galaxy Z Flip 6 report claimed the foldable will have a considerably bigger battery. Where past models have been in the mid to high 3,000 mAh range, the Flip 6 may reach 4,000 mAh. This should actually prove to be a meaningful upgrade, as battery life is something that flip phones have long struggled with.

Just this morning, another report offered a bit more context on when Samsung will host a launch event for this device, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Ring.

