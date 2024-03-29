Yes, Google Home is still working on support for Nest Hello and other cameras

The Nest app is pretty clearly on its way out, but to serve users with old and new Google Nest cameras, the Google Home app has been porting in older Nest cameras. In a Reddit AMA today, Google reiterated that, yes, older Nest cameras and the Nest Hello doorbell are still coming to the Home app.

In a Reddit AMA today, Google took hundreds of comments full of questions around the Home app and Nest products. And, through it all, perhaps the biggest single topic of discussion was around older Nest cameras and products being supported in the Google Home app.

Over the past year, Google has made it possible to port the Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Cam Outdoor to the Home app from the Nest app, but there are still several models not yet supported. Nest Cam IQ, for instance, as well as the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Google has said in the past that it intends to bring all of these over, but the company today reiterated that intention.

In several comments across the AMA thread, an Engineering Manager for Google Home and Nest confirmed that, yes, work is still being done on bringing older Nest cameras to the Home app. In one comment, the Nest Hello doorbell was specifically brought up, and it was mentioned several times that the age of these products is the biggest barrier to the rollouts.

If you have the Nest Hello Video Doorbell, we’re working on bringing support for it and other older generation Nest cameras to the Google Home app. Updating firmware and software of older devices (some of which we launched back in 2015) is a significant technical challenge that we’re committed to doing.

Really, there’s no surprise here. Google has been clear about its intentions, but it’s good to see that, yes, things are still in motion behind the scenes.

