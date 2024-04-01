Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 rolling out with several Pixel bug fixes

Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 today with a slew of bug fixes. It follows the last milestone nearly a month ago. You can install using the factory image or on-device OTA.

AP21.240305.005 with the March — not April — 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. It’s a 418 MB OTA on the 7 Pro.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device’s launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)

Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn’t always return to the home screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.

Fixed various issues that were causing frequent “Application not responding” errors for both system and user apps.

Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn’t always show the notification shade.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user’s wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the “Quick Tap to start actions” gesture from working.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.

If you’re already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR3 Beta 2.1.

For Beta 2 last month, Google “temporarily disabled downloads for OTA images until we can further troubleshoot” a sideload issue that “can sometimes cause a device to fail to boot properly after sideloading is completed.” That remains the case with Beta 2.1.