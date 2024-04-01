Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 rolling out with several Pixel bug fixes

Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 today with a slew of bug fixes. It follows the last milestone nearly a month ago. You can install using the factory image or on-device OTA.
AP21.240305.005 with the March — not April — 2024 security patch is available for all supported devices: Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. It’s a 418 MB OTA on the 7 Pro.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device’s launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)
- Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn’t always return to the home screen.
- Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.
- Fixed various issues that were causing frequent “Application not responding” errors for both system and user apps.
- Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn’t always show the notification shade.
- Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user’s wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the “Quick Tap to start actions” gesture from working.
- Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.
If you’re already enrolled in the Android 14 Beta program, you will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to QPR3 Beta 2.1.
For Beta 2 last month, Google “temporarily disabled downloads for OTA images until we can further troubleshoot” a sideload issue that “can sometimes cause a device to fail to boot properly after sideloading is completed.” That remains the case with Beta 2.1.
