What’s new in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 [Gallery]

Despite being a point release focused on bug fixes, Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 has a handful of user-facing changes.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 screenshots appear on the left and QPR3 Beta 2.1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Widget suggestions now accompanied by app icons

Gboard losing granular ‘Vibration strength’ setting in QPR3

High Quality Mode for Android Webcam

Introduced with Android 15 DP2

High Quality Mode disables power optimizations to improve webcam quality. Using this mode may cause significant power draw which can heat up the device. WARNING: Prolonged usage at high temperatures may have an adverse effect on the long term battery health of this device.

Bug: ‘Done’ container in Quick Settings Bluetooth Tile

No OTAs for manual sideload

With Beta 2, Google “temporarily disabled downloads for OTA images until we can further troubleshoot” a sideload issue that “can sometimes cause a device to fail to boot properly after sideloading is completed.” That remains the case with Beta 2.1, though the on-device OTA rolled out quickly.

Resolved issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device’s launcher to crash when trying to view recent apps. (Issue #328803294)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented Pixel Tablet devices from charging while connected to the dock. (Issue #299800125)

Fixed an issue where swiping up from the bottom of the screen didn’t always return to the home screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the layout of notifications on the lock screen to display with additional padding.

Fixed various issues that were causing frequent “Application not responding” errors for both system and user apps.

Fixed an issue where swiping down from the top of the screen didn’t always show the notification shade.

Fixed an issue for Pixel Fold devices where sometimes when the device was unfolded, only half of the inner screen displayed content.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a user’s wallpaper settings from being backed up properly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes stopped the “Quick Tap to start actions” gesture from working.

Fixed various other issues that were impacting system stability, performance, connectivity, interactivity, and camera.