Here’s everything new in Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Google’s next preview of Android 14 QPR3 is available today, and we are diving into Beta 2 to find what new features have been introduced.

However, do not install by sideloading.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 screenshots appear on the left and QPR3 Beta 2 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Here’s everything introduced in Beta 1.

Updating…

Vibration when adjusting brightness

Another change first introduced in Android 15 DP1

Keyboard vibration toggle

First introduced with Android 15 DP1

Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics

Allow camera software extensions

Settings tweaks

Beta 1 vs. Beta 2

Passwords, passkeys & autofill

Previously: Passwords & autofill

Fixed issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.

Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.

Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the “Double tap to wake” gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.

Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera.